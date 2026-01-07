Julie Menin could be NYC’s next council speaker: What to know

The Brief As council speaker, Julie Menin will work closely with Mayor Zohran Mamdani to shape the city’s legislative agenda, with both sides signaling a more collaborative relationship than in recent years. Menin brings more than two decades of public- and private-sector experience, including serving as a city commissioner and sponsoring more than 18 council bills on healthcare, childcare, and consumer protection. Menin, who is Jewish, has spoken openly about her family’s Holocaust survival, a background that informs her leadership as she navigates sensitive issues and represents diverse New Yorkers.



There will soon be a new New York City Council speaker — a powerful post that works hand in hand with the mayor to shape the city’s legislative agenda.

What we know:

Council Member Julie Menin is expected to be elected speaker when the full City Council votes at noon today, a move that could be unanimous or nearly so.

The ceremonial swearing-in comes as Mayor Zohran Mamdani begins his first days in office, setting the stage for what both sides say will be a collaborative relationship after years of tension between the council and City Hall under former Speaker Adrienne Adams and Mayor Eric Adams.

Do Menin and Mamdani get along?

Menin has already signaled a willingness to work closely with Mamdani, saying she’s had productive early conversations with the new mayor, even as he has faced criticism — particularly from Jewish leaders — over his past views on Israel.

Menin, who is Jewish and represents Manhattan’s East Side and Roosevelt Island, is expected to play a key role in bridging ideological and political divides as the council navigates major policy fights ahead.

Public safety

One of the first tests of that working relationship could come around public safety.

Mamdani campaigned on creating a Department of Community Safety, aimed at shifting some emergency responses away from police officers and toward mental health crisis teams. The mayor has stressed the plan is meant to supplement, not replace, the NYPD — an assurance likely to be closely examined by the council under Menin’s leadership.

Who is Julie Menin?

The backstory:

If elected speaker, Menin would bring deep institutional experience to the job.

An attorney and former small business owner, she has spent more than two decades in public service, including stints as commissioner of the Department of Consumer Affairs and the Department of Media and Entertainment, and most recently as New York City’s Census director.

Menin, Trump

In that role, she helped defeat the Trump administration’s attempt to add a citizenship question and oversaw a record census turnout that secured the city its share of more than $1.5 trillion in federal funding over the next decade.

City Council

Since joining the City Council, Menin has emerged as one of its most prolific lawmakers.

She has sponsored more than 18 bills, including the Healthcare Accountability Act to rein in excessive hospital pricing, legislation expanding access to universal childcare, and measures strengthening protections for reproductive health care.

As chair of the Committee on Consumer and Worker Protection and co-chair of the Women’s Caucus, she has also focused on easing burdens on small businesses and expanding worker rights.

Local perspective:

Menin’s resume also includes leading high-profile public-private partnerships, from launching NYC Kids RISE — which has seeded college savings accounts for more than 280,000 public school students — to spearheading Holocaust education initiatives through the Museum of Jewish Heritage.

She has spoken openly about her family’s history, noting that her mother and grandmother survived the Holocaust before settling on the Upper East Side, where Menin now lives with her husband and children.

That personal history, combined with her technocratic approach to governing, could shape how she navigates sensitive issues at City Hall — including foreign policy flashpoints that often reverberate locally, as well as debates over public safety, housing, and affordability.

As the council prepares to vote Wednesday, allies say Menin’s experience and coalition-building style position her as a stabilizing force at a moment of political transition.

Whether that translates into a smoother relationship with Mayor Mamdani — and meaningful progress on his ambitious agenda — will become clearer in the weeks ahead.