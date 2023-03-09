Actress Julia Fox's brother charged in NYC ghost gun bust

The brother of actress Julia Fox was arrested and charged in connection with a ghost gun bust on the Upper East Side, authorities announced.

The NYPD’s Ghost Gun Team executed a search warrant Wednesday morning on E. 84 St.

There, they seized several ghost gun parts, as well as equipment for pressing narcotics pills, police said.

Christopher Fox, 30, is facing several charges, including:

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance

Manufacture of Machine Gun

Manufacture of Rapid Fire Mod Device

MFG Dangerous Instrument

Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Criminal use of Drug Paraphernalia

According to authorities, they also discovered materials typically used as components in explosives, including pressure cookers and various chemicals, which can also be used for manufacturing narcotics. The chemicals were deemed non-hazardous, police said.

Fox’s father was also taken into custody, but was not charged, police said.

Authorities said the matter is believed to be contained, with no apparent link to terrorism. The investigation is ongoing.

What are ghost guns?

Ghost guns are homemade firearms that are purchased online and can be made for under $500. The guns lack serial numbers used to trace them and are unregulated by the government. The guns can also be bought without a background check.

A semi-automatic pistol is seen among a sample of ghost guns. (Stephen Lam/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Arrests made involving ghost guns

The rapid production of ghost guns and easy access to them has led to the arrests of people in multiple cities. Police arrested a Brooklyn man last year who built ghost guns from parts he ordered online and created at home using a 3D printer. Authorities seized a handgun and a rifle built with 3D-printed parts. According to police, the suspect had enough parts to build at least seven ghost guns.