Judiciary Committee argues through marathon session ahead of articles of impeachment vote

The House Judiciary Committee resumed debating the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Thursday, before the politically split panel likely sends the articles to the floor for a full House vote.

The committee is considering two articles of impeachment introduced by Democrats. They charge Trump with abuse of power for asking Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden while withholding aid as leverage, and obstruction of Congress for stonewalling the House's investigation.

Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., immediately asked for a full reading of the nine-page resolution, airing the two articles of impeachment against the president for the live TV cameras.

The top Republican, Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, called the proceedings a “farce” and said they should be halted until his side was provided a chance for its own hearing.

The request was denied, with the chairman saying the process was in line with the impeachment hearings of Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., (L) and ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., talk during a committee markup hearing on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill on Dec. 12, 2019 in Washi

First up was an amendment from GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who tried to delete the first charge against Trump. “This amendment strikes article 1 because article 1 ignores the truth,” he declared.

Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., argued there was "overwhelming evidence" that the president, in pushing Ukraine to investigate rival Biden, was engaged in an abuse of power "to corrupt American elections.''

Debate on that first Republican amendment lasted for nearly three hours before the panel rejected it, 23-17, on a party-line vote.

The 41-member panel began the two-day marathon session Wednesday night to debate and amend the articles of impeachment, lasting for more than three hours.

Thursday's hearing picked up where Wednesday's late-night session left off.

Trump, apparently watching the live proceedings on television, tweeted his criticism of two Democratic women on the panel, Reps. Veronica Escobar and Sheila Jackson Lee, both of Texas. He called their comments about his actions inaccurate.

“Very sad,” Trump tweeted.

Into the night, Democrats and Republicans delivered sharp, poignant and, at times, personal arguments for and against impeachment. Both sides appealed to Americans' sense of history — Democrats describing a strong sense of duty to stop what one called the president’s “constitutional crime spree” and Republicans decrying the “hot garbage’’ impeachment and what it means for the future of the country.

On Thursday, the committee will likely vote to send the articles to the full House, which is expected to vote next week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sounded confident Democrats will have the votes to impeach the president but said it is up to individual lawmakers to weigh the evidence and decide for themselves. Republicans seem unwavering in their opposition to expelling Trump.

'“The fact is we take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States," Pelosi told reporters. "No one is above the law; the president will be held accountable for his abuse of power and his obstruction of Congress.”

A House vote would send the articles to the Senate for a 2020 trial.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said this week that he would be "totally surprised'' if there were the necessary 67 votes in the chamber to convict Trump, and signaled options for a swift trial.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.