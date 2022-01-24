Judges approve request for special grand jury in Trump election probe

A major development in the investigation of possible election fraud involving former President Donald Trump, his then lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and others.

Fulton County Superior Court judges on Monday approved a request by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to impanel a special purpose grand jury to investigate possible attempts to disrupt the 2020 election.

On a recorded phone call following his election defeat, then-President Trump directly urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to throw out what Mr. Trump considered to be fraudulent votes which would give him the electoral victory.

In her letter to the Superior Court Chief Judge, obtained by the FOX 5 I-Team, Willis did not name names, but stated that a special grand jury was needed because the investigation could be lengthy, and she wants grand jurors to concentrate on only one potential criminal investigation.

By law, a special purpose grand jury does not have authority to issue indictments. But, it can make recommendations to another grand jury to seek indictments. It can also publish findings or a narrative of what the grand jury discovered if it doesn't feel a crime was committed.

With the request approved, a grand jury could begin its investigation of allegations of election fraud in May.

