Judge orders immediate suspension of Jamie Spears from conservatorship

About a hundred Britney Spears supporters marched and chanted outside the courthouse in Los Angeles just as they have during previous hearings.

The judge agreeing with Spears and her attorney that her father, Jamie Spears, can no longer be the conservator of his daughter's 60 million dollar estate.

Judge Brenda Penny said, "It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of James Spears."

Instead, the court appointed a California accountant as the temporary conservator of Britney's finances.

Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, saying "It's a great day for Britney Spears and it's a great day for justice."

Spears and Attorney Rosengart, who she hired in July, have been aggressively pushing to remove her father.

In June, Spears testified that she had been drugged, forced to work against her will, and prevented from removing her birth control device. Her lawyer saying Jamie Spears crossed unfathomable lines by putting a recording device under her bed. "James Spears and others are going to face even more serious ramifications for his misconduct."

"What happens now as a result of his suspension is that he's obligated under the law to turn over his files to the temporary conservator."

Britney's father sought the conservatorship in 2008 after her mental health struggles and substance abuse.

After 13-years, Jamie Spears called for an end to any conservatorship just a few weeks ago.

Lois Liberman is a family law attorney in New York. "The fact that an appointment of a conservatorship or guardianship could go on for years without an appropriate review, is extremely unusual."