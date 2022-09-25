Toddler whose aunt is accused of pushing him into Lake Michigan dies

Josiah Brown, the 3-year-old boy who was pushed off Navy Pier in Chicago by his aunt on Monday, has died from his injuries, according to Cook County Medical Examiner records.

The examiner's online record of deaths showed on Sunday night that a 3-year-old boy from Des Plaines who was injured on Sept. 19 at Navy Pier died on Sunday morning.

Josiah Brown | Legal Help Firm

Officials say the boy had to be retrieved from the bottom of the lake by CFD after a 6.5 foot drop off the pier.

He was rushed to a Lurie Children's Hospital where he was in critical condition all week. Prosecutors said he had a swollen brain, bleeding in lungs, seizures, and needed a heart infusion because his heart was depressed.

Victoria Moreno, 34, was charged with attempted murder and bail was denied at her bond hearing on Wednesday. Officials said she may face greater charges in the wake of the boy's death.

On the day of the incident, the victim's mother left the boy at his grandmother's house where Moreno also lives.

Moreno stole the family's car and drove the boy into the city from Des Plaines. The defendant is not allowed to drive due to the medications she's on.

She has a history of mental illness and has taken her nieces without permission before.

Victoria Moreno | Chicago police

Prosecutors say Moreno waited until no one at the pier was looking and pushed the boy into the water, then watched him drown.

The child vomited twice and sank before witnesses could throw in a floatation device. The defendant did nothing to help, according to surveillance video and witnesses.

Moreno also claimed she didn't know the boy when first questioned by police.

She also stated that she let go of the boy's shirt because he was "acting up" and then he fell in.

She will appear in court again on Sept. 30.

The defendant will have no contact with the witnesses or family.