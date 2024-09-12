Jon Bon Jovi saves woman from jumping off Nashville bridge

Police in Nashville, Tennessee, are crediting New Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi for helping to rescue a distressed woman who was about to attempt suicide and jump off a bridge.

Metro Nashville Police released muted surveillance video of the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge on Tuesday night.

In the bottom left corner, you can see the woman standing on the other side of the railing.

Photo credit: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Some people passed by before Jon Bon Jovi and another unidentified person approached the woman and appeared to have a conversation with her.

The pair then helped the woman back over the railing onto the walkway. The singer then gave the woman a hug.

Officers didn't release much information about the woman and her motive in a tweet posted Wednesday evening. It's also not known what was said between the singer and the woman.

"It takes all of us to help keep each other safe,"Chief John Drake said in a tweet.

FOX Television Stations has reached out to a rep for Jon Bon Jovi for comment.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Line for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.