Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in DC lockdown over; suspect detained

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in D.C. has been given the "all clear" after implementing lockdown protocols due to reports of "a potential armed person" on the base on Friday.

A person has "been detained" and will be handed over to D.C. police, base officials said.

D.C. police say the suspect that prompted the lockdown had fled the scene of a shooting in the 3800 block of Halley Terrace.

An officer at the base told FOX 5 that there were no reports indicating that shots had been fired on the grounds.

Police have not identified the person, nor have they said what he might be charged with.