Johnny's Pizzeria in Sunset Park hands out last famous square slice

After over half a century as a beloved Sunset Park staple, Johnny's Pizzeria will have taken their last order, kneaded their last ball of dough, and handed out their last, famous Square slice Wednesday night.

"I started when I was 13 years old, and it’s been nothing but a great run." — Co-owner John Miniaci, Junior

It’s a run that began in 1968 when John Miniaci, Senior, opened up shop. John Miniaci, Junior, is now co-owner.

"And look at it now— 56 years later and running," Miniaci, Junior said. "It’s geat. I have no words. Unbelievable."

"You can’t describe it," says Sam Sierra, who’s been a customer since the year Johnny’s opened. "When you lose places like this you don’t really get them back. What you remember is the memories."

"I’ve been coming here since I was a teen," another woman told Fox 5, "and I’m 50 some years old— not gonna say how old I am."

The Miniaci siblings and family came to the difficult decision to close up shop for good to prioritize other aspects of life.

"My kids are young. I wanna spend time with them," said a Miniaci, Junior. "My family wants to spend time with everyone and we’re gonna have a great time."

"I had medical problems a couple of months ago," Coluccio said. "I had a mini stroke, so we decided I needed a break. [We’re going to] spend time with children and with family. It was very hard to decide."

Rocco Colucio worked here for decades and is a co-owner with Maria, his wife, who is also John Miniaci, Senior’s daughter.

"We want to thank our Sunset Park customers who are friends and family —without them we wouldn’t be Johnnys Pizzeria."

"I feel very loved. [It’s] emotional," said Coluccio.