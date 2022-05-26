Johnny Depp Trial: Amber Heard could return to stand

Jurors in the Johnny Depp trial could hear from Amber Heard once again on Thursday as the $50 million defamation case is set to come to an end soon.

A day earlier, it was a legal curtain call of sorts for the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star as he returned to the stand for testimony. Recalled as a rebuttal witness, Depp called allegations his ex-wife Heard made against him "insane," "ridiculous," "painful," "savage" — and "all false."

Depp has sued Heard for libel for writing an op-ed in which she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse. He says he never struck her.

After close to two months of testimony, the final witnesses are expected to finish their testimony Thursday. If the court holds to that schedule, closing arguments can begin Friday. After that, the jury will get the case.

British supermodel Kate Moss, the ex-girlfriend of Depp, testified in defense of the star and said he never pushed her down any stairs while they were dating.

Moss, in testimony provided by video link, also said Depp never assaulted her. She said she did once slip down a flight of stairs after a rainstorm at a Jamaican resort, and that Depp came to her aid.

She testified for less than five minutes and was not cross-examined.

Moss was dragged into the case earlier in the trial when Heard blurted out her name during testimony in the $50 million defamation case.

"I don't hesitate. I don't wait. I instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs, and I swung at him," Heard said on May 5 while on the stand describing an argument over Depp's alleged infidelity when she thought he was about to push her sister, Whitney Henriquez Heard, down a flight of stairs. Heard said she punched Depp, and it was the first time she had ever "landed a blow."

Heard's statement prompted celebratory reactions from Depp's legal team in the courtroom. The namedropping of Moss opened the door for Depp's team to call the model as a witness to refute the rumor.

