Johnny Brown, ‘Good Times’ actor with decades-long career, dead at 84

Actor Johnny Brown, best known for his role as building superintendent Nathan Bookman on "Good Times," died this week, his family announced on social media.

"Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond heartbroken. Barely able to breathe," his daughter, Broadway actress Sharon Catherine Brown, said in a post on Instagram Friday. She said Brown died on March 2 but did not offer any further details.

Sharon Catherine Brown reportedly told TMZ he went into cardiac arrest and collapsed after a routine doctor’s appointment.

Although he was known for his role on "Good Times," Brown started his career as a singer and recorded several songs.

He went on to star in several other shows throughout his decades-long career such as "The Jeffersons," "Archie Bunker’s Place," "Family Matters," "Sister, Sister," "Moonlighting" and "Martin," and was in such films as "The Wiz" (1978), Poitier’s "Hanky Panky" (1982), "Life" (1999) and "Town & Country" (2001).

He was married for 61 years.

