John Wayne Airport: Man's bizarre crime spree prompts lockdown, flight delay

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 8 hours ago
California
FOX 5 New York

Man arrested after bizarre crime spree at John Wayne Airport

SkyFOX was over the airport when authorities took the suspect into custody.

SANTA ANA, Calif. - John Wayne Airport is back to normal after a man's alleged crime spree at the runway forced evacuations, flight delays and cancellations.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, a man breached airport security around 5:30 p.m. Friday night. The suspect then hijacked an airport vehicle – not to be confused with a plane –and drive it onto the airfield outside Terminal C, deputies say.

Deputies say the suspect then stopped the vehicle near a gate and then tried to break into a "secure area of the terminal," prompting the airport to go on a lockdown.

The man was eventually found in the ceiling of the terminal. He was taken into custody.

John Wayne Airport evacuating travelers amid security incident

A security incident is under investigation at John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

The bizarre crime spree is under investigation.

