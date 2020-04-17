John Krasinski to deejay a virtual prom for class of 2020 students amid coronavirus pandemic

John Krasinski, American disc jockey?

Yes, that’s correct -- the “Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan” star is heading back to the high school prom, only this time he’ll be hosting it.

The “Office” alum, 40, took to social media on Thursday to announce that he’ll not only be spearheading a prom for millions of students who lost out on the once-in-a-lifetime experience, but he’ll also be deejaying the social-distance shindig.

Dressed to the nines in a black tuxedo, complete with a bow tie, the “Some Good News” anchor told the world he’d be getting jiggy come this Friday.

“How I wanna look for #SGNprom…” Krasinski wrote over the first clip before it switches into what he says he will actually look like: a guy in an unzipped hoodie with a coffee stain on his white T-shirt, using his daughter’s headphones.

“Confused? Me too! For all you missing prom, I’m hosting this Friday night!” Krasinski then declares in the video.



“That’s right class of 2020 I’m DJing your prom with some friends this Friday night 8EST/5PST!! Click link in bio for invitation! See you then!” the “A Quiet Place” director captioned the cheeky post.

Krasinski has been keeping the world’s spirits high during the novel coronavirus pandemic via his YouTube channel “Some Good News” where he only reports news highlighting the good in the world.

The “13 Hours” star and husband to fellow actress Emily Blunt, 37, also shared a throwback picture to Instagram on Wednesday of himself on prom day, pre-fame, and lamented the fact so many students wouldn’t make their big night.

“First of all... you’re welcome,” he captioned the snap. “Second of all I can’t take it anymore how much you are all missing your prom. So let’s do something about it! Let’s have an #SGNprom ! Yup, I’ll DJ with some friends on Friday.”



While he didn’t spill the beans on who else would be taking the trip down memory lane with him on Friday, Krasinski has been spreading cheer throughout the country and this week made some health care workers’ wishes come true when he awarded them lifetime Boston Red Sox tickets.

“I cannot articulate how unbelievably honored I am to be seeing you guys, to be here with you guys, inside your hospital, inside where all this is going on, and to see you guys actually cheerful and joyful, it is a near impossibility and it brings tears to my eyes,” he told a group of Boston health care professionals before bringing his pal David Ortiz into the mix.

“I know we’re all missing baseball season, but that doesn’t mean that I can’t bring baseball to you,” the actor said.

Ortiz chimed in, adding that the work being put forth by health care professionals is “something that goes beyond everything,” and added that “the Red Sox are going to donate four tickets for life” so employees at the Beth Israel Medical Center can attend games in the future.

“I thought I was a big deal, but I’ve been waiting on the waitlist for 16 years and still heard nothing,” Krasinski joked. “I might be able to get Big Papi, but I don’t get the Big Papi treatment.”



