Joe Flaherty, ‘SCTV’ and ‘Freaks and Geeks’ star, dead at 82

article

Joe Flaherty, an original cast member on the Canadian sketch comedy series "SCTV," died on Monday. He was 82.

Flaherty died following a "brief illness," his daughter, Gudrun, confirmed to the Associated Press.

The two-time Emmy award-winning writer also found fame playing Harold Weir on the NBC series "Freaks and Geeks."

BARBARA RUSH, GOLDEN GLOBE-WINNING STAR OF ‘IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE’ AND ‘PEYTON PLACE,’ DEAD AT 97

Adam Sandler said he "worshipped Joe growing up." Flaherty made a short but lasting cameo in Sandler's hit film "Happy Gilmore," when he famously heckled Sandler on the golf course.

‘SISTER WIVES’ STAR JANELLE BROWN ADMITS SHE'S STRUGGLING WITH SON'S SUICIDE DEATH: ‘IT’S BEEN HARD'

"Oh man. Worshipped Joe growing up. Always had me and my brother laughing. Count Floyd, Guy Caballero. Any move he made," Sandler shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. "He crushed as border guard in Stripes. Couldn’t be more fun to have him heckle me on the golf course. The nicest guy you could know."

"Genius of a comedian. And a true sweetheart. Perfect combo. Much love to his kids and thanks to Joe for all the greatness he gave us all."

Jennifer Tilly remembered Flaherty for playing her father in "The Wrong Guy."

"I was so thrilled to be able to work with him," she wrote. "His performance was pitch perfect. A great comedian. Gone too soon."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Flaherty, who was born in Pittsburgh, began his career in comedy at the Second City improv comedy troupe before establishing a new center in Toronto.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He starred alongside John Candy and Catherine O'Hara in "SCTV," a series about a fictional TV station, Second City Television, which featured a range of characters in front of and behind the camera.

Flaherty starred as Harold Weir, the father on the cult-classic show "Freaks and Geeks." (Getty Images)

Eugene Levy, Rick Moranis, Harold Ramis and Martin Short also starred on the program, which ran for six seasons on NBC.

Flaherty earned more than 100 credits on his resume, with recurring roles on "Police Academy: The Series," "Maniac Mansion" and "The King of Queens."

He appeared in dozens of films, including "Detroit Rock City," "Back to the Future Part II," "Stripes" and "Tunnel Vision."

LINK: GET MORE ON THIS STORY FROM FOXNEWS.COM