Jobs in NYC: Upcoming hiring events and career fairs for September, October

article

The Brief The Jobs NYC website serves as a central resource for a variety of job and hiring events across New York City. Upcoming events include hiring halls for social services, training programs and a career fair. The calendar of events extends into October and provides a range of opportunities for job seekers.



Looking for work in NYC? You can attend a number of government hiring events or programs in the city through October.

The events range from career fairs to specific training programs, with opportunities available in September and October. You can also search for open positions in the public sector online through the Official Careers Website of the City of New York.

Upcoming hiring events and programs

NYC Children: Youth Development Specialist Hiring Event

The New York City Administration for Children's Services (ACS) is seeking compassionate and enthusiastic individuals to become Youth Development Specialists. These specialists will work with young people in secure juvenile detention facilities. The role gives an opportunity for people to provide safe supervision and act as a role model while supporting the youth in their development of social, academic and vocational skills.

To qualify, you need a high school diploma and at least one year of experience working with at-risk youth. While a criminal history does not automatically disqualify an applicant, certain convictions related to violence or specific offenses will result in disqualification, according to the NYC Administration for Children's Services.

The hiring event takes place Sept. 12, 2025 and lasts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You must fill out an interest form before being invited to attend.

Workforce1 ITG Program: Credentialed Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Counselor

If you are interested in becoming a credentialed alcoholism and substance abuse counselor, you can fill out a pre-screening form via the Jobs NYC website.

The event takes place Sept. 16, 2025 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 14 Wall Street, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10038.

To stay up to date on the latest jobs events, visit jobs.nyc.gov/jobsevents.

Jobs NYC Bronx Job Fair

Job seekers in the Bronx can connect with potential employers and career service providers at the upcoming Jobs NYC resource fair.

Location : BronxWorks Betances Community Center, 547 East 146th Street

Date : September 16, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Attendees can explore job opportunities with the City of New York and private employers, as well as access workforce development programs.

This event provides a chance to network with employers and access resources for career growth, including public benefits and training.

Attendees are encouraged to register for a time slot to ensure a smooth experience. Doors will close at 1 p.m., and registration is available through the Workforce1 Career Center System.

Jobs NYC Staten Island Hiring Hall (September)

NYC is bringing job opportunities straight to neighborhoods with its monthly hiring halls.

Location : Staten Island FerryHawks, 75 Richmond Terrace

Date : September 25, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event is part of the Jobs NYC campaign, which aims to connect residents with workforce services and potential employers across the city.

Participants can meet city and private employers, access workforce training and connect to public benefits. The event requires registration for one of four time slots to ensure a smooth experience.

The city is committed to providing resources that meet job seekers where they are, whether they come ready to interview or need additional career support.

Jobs NYC Manhattan Job Fair

NYC is bringing job opportunities straight to neighborhoods with its monthly hiring halls.

Location : Polo Grounds Cornerstone, 3005 8th Avenue

Date : October 9, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The resource fairs offer chances to work for the city and meet with private employers. They also provide access to workforce development programs and public benefit connections.

Attendees are encouraged to register in advance to save time and secure a spot in one of the four available timeslots. The Hiring Hall operates from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with doors closing at 1:30 p.m.

These events are designed to meet job seekers where they are, providing valuable resources and potential employment opportunities across various sectors in New York City.

Jobs NYC Staten Island Job Fair (October)

NYC is bringing job opportunities straight to neighborhoods with its monthly hiring halls.

Location : Pavilion on the Terrace, 404 Richmond Terrace

Date : October 14, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Jobs NYC is bringing workforce services to neighborhoods across the city with its monthly resource fairs. These events offer face time with private employers and opportunities to work for the City of New York.

Attendees can also access workforce development trainings, programs, and resources, including public benefits.

The Hiring Hall runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., but attendees must register and attend one of four timeslots. Doors will close at 1:30 p.m.

To save time, job seekers are encouraged to register in advance as a client of the Workforce1 Career Center System.