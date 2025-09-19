Jobs in NYC: Upcoming government hiring events, career fairs through October

article

The Brief The Jobs NYC website serves as a central resource for a variety of job and hiring events across New York City. Upcoming events include hiring halls for social services, training programs and a career fair. The calendar of events extends into October and provides a range of opportunities for job seekers.



Looking for work in NYC? You can attend a number of government hiring events or programs in the city through October.

The events range from career fairs to specific training programs, with opportunities available in September and October. You can also search for open positions in the public sector online through the Official Careers Website of the City of New York.

Upcoming hiring events and programs

Jobs NYC Staten Island Hiring Hall (September)

NYC is bringing job opportunities straight to neighborhoods with its monthly hiring halls.

Location : Staten Island FerryHawks, 75 Richmond Terrace

Date : September 25, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event is part of the Jobs NYC campaign, which aims to connect residents with workforce services and potential employers across the city.

Participants can meet city and private employers, access workforce training and connect to public benefits. The event requires registration for one of four time slots to ensure a smooth experience.

The city is committed to providing resources that meet job seekers where they are, whether they come ready to interview or need additional career support.

Public Service Corps Hiring Expo

DCAS is hosting an event for job seekers to meet government agencies and organizations looking to hire new talent.

Location : The David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building, 1 Centre Street New York, NY 10007

Date : October 6, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The in-person event is four hours long.

The event is a hiring expo where students can explore and apply for internship opportunities with various public service agencies in New York City. The Public Service Corps is the nation's first and largest off-campus internship program for undergraduate and graduate students.

If you require reasonable accommodation to attend this expo, contact the DCAS Workforce Operations at PSC@dcas.nyc.gov by September 29, 2025. Tickets are free, but you must claim by Sept. 29.

Jobs NYC Manhattan Job Fair

NYC is bringing job opportunities straight to neighborhoods with its monthly hiring halls.

Location : Polo Grounds Cornerstone, 3005 8th Avenue

Date : October 9, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The resource fairs offer chances to work for the city and meet with private employers. They also provide access to workforce development programs and public benefit connections.

Attendees are encouraged to register in advance to save time and secure a spot in one of the four available timeslots. The Hiring Hall operates from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with doors closing at 1:30 p.m.

These events are designed to meet job seekers where they are, providing valuable resources and potential employment opportunities across various sectors in New York City.

NYC Children Hiring Hall

NYC Children is hosting a hiring event to showcase open job vacancies across various divisions of NYC Children and other related agencies. Job seekers who are looking for opportunities in public service, specifically with the Administration for Children's Services, are invited to attend.

Location : Union Settlement, located at 237 East 104th Street in New York, NY

Date : October 10, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Purpose: To give job seekers an opportunity to have "face-time" with agency representatives and hiring managers. Attendees should come prepared to interview, as some agencies will be conducting on-site interviews.

Preparation: Job seekers are advised to come in professional or business attire and bring multiple copies of their resume.

Jobs NYC Staten Island Job Fair

NYC is bringing job opportunities straight to neighborhoods with its monthly hiring halls.

Location : Pavilion on the Terrace, 404 Richmond Terrace

Date : October 14, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Jobs NYC is bringing workforce services to neighborhoods across the city with its monthly resource fairs. These events offer face time with private employers and opportunities to work for the City of New York.

Attendees can also access workforce development trainings, programs, and resources, including public benefits.

The Hiring Hall runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., but attendees must register and attend one of four timeslots. Doors will close at 1:30 p.m.

To save time, job seekers are encouraged to register in advance as a client of the Workforce1 Career Center System.

Department of Environmental Protection Technical Open House Career Fair

NYC DEP is hosting an event for an opportunity for students to meet with engineers and IT professionals from the New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The goal is to learn about career paths, explore current and future projects and potentially secure a summer internship for 2026.

This event is for individuals graduating in 2026 with a B.A., B.S., or M.S. degree.

Location : 59-17 Junction Blvd, 3rd Floor, in Flushing, NY

Date : October 22, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Attendees should bring multiple copies of their resume. On-site interviews for Summer 2026 internships will also be conducted. You must register online.