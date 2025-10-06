Jobs in NYC: Upcoming government hiring events, career fairs through November

article

The Brief The Jobs NYC website serves as a central resource for a variety of job and hiring events across New York City. Upcoming events include hiring halls for social services, training programs and a career fair. The calendar of events extends into October and provides a range of opportunities for job seekers.



Looking for work in NYC? You can attend a number of government hiring events or programs in the city through early November.

The events range from career fairs to specific training programs, with opportunities available in October and November. You can also search for open positions in the public sector online through the Official Careers Website of the City of New York.

Upcoming hiring events and programs

NYC Children Hiring Hall

NYC Children is hosting a hiring event to showcase open job vacancies across various divisions of NYC Children and other related agencies. Job seekers who are looking for opportunities in public service, specifically with the Administration for Children's Services, are invited to attend.

Location : Union Settlement, located at 237 East 104th Street in New York, NY

Date : October 10, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Purpose: To give job seekers an opportunity to have "face-time" with agency representatives and hiring managers. Attendees should come prepared to interview, as some agencies will be conducting on-site interviews.

Preparation: Job seekers are advised to come in professional or business attire and bring multiple copies of their resume.

Jobs NYC Staten Island Job Fair

NYC is bringing job opportunities straight to neighborhoods with its monthly hiring halls.

Location : Pavilion on the Terrace, 404 Richmond Terrace

Date : October 14, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Jobs NYC is bringing workforce services to neighborhoods across the city with its monthly resource fairs. These events offer face time with private employers and opportunities to work for the City of New York.

Attendees can also access workforce development trainings, programs, and resources, including public benefits.

The Hiring Hall runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., but attendees must register and attend one of four timeslots. Doors will close at 1:30 p.m.

To save time, job seekers are encouraged to register in advance as a client of the Workforce1 Career Center System.

NYC Government Careers: Civil Service 101 Information Session

The Virtual NYC Government Careers: DCAS Civil Service 101 Info Session is an online event hosted by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) to help attendees learn about career opportunities in city government.

Location : Virtual

Date : October 16, 2025

Time: 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.

The session explains how the civil service system works, outlines the steps to apply for city jobs, and offers guidance on upcoming exams and eligibility requirements. It’s designed for anyone interested in starting or advancing a public service career in New York City. Tickets are free online.

Department of Environmental Protection Technical Open House Career Fair

NYC DEP is hosting an event for an opportunity for students to meet with engineers and IT professionals from the New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The goal is to learn about career paths, explore current and future projects and potentially secure a summer internship for 2026.

This event is for individuals graduating in 2026 with a B.A., B.S., or M.S. degree.

Location : 59-17 Junction Blvd, 3rd Floor, in Flushing, NY

Date : October 22, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Attendees should bring multiple copies of their resume. On-site interviews for Summer 2026 internships will also be conducted. You must register online.

DDC Virtual Hiring Fair

The New York City Department of Design and Construction (DDC) is hiring more than 40 full-time entry to mid-level civil engineers for its Infrastructure Division.

Location : Virtual

Date : November 5, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Selected candidates will receive hands-on training and assist with engineering work ranging from design and drafting to field inspections and research studies.

Positions involve supporting engineers in areas such as estimating, structural computations and site surveys. Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering or Civil Engineering Technology and have at least two years of relevant experience.

Interested candidates should email their resumes to DDCEngineering@ddc.nyc.gov by Wednesday, October 29, 2025, for consideration at the agency’s Virtual Hiring Fair on November 5, 2025.