These Joann stores in NY, NJ, CT are closing for good amid bankruptcy

The Brief Joann is closing nearly 500 stores nationwide, over half of its locations, due to weak demand and inventory shortages. Despite emerging from bankruptcy, Joann struggled with operational challenges, including inventory issues that caused a 10% drop in stock levels. Joann currently operates around 800 stores across 49 states, 36 of them are closing in NJ, NY, and CT.



Joann is closing nearly 500 stores nationwide, over half of its locations, due to weak demand and inventory shortages.

The Ohio-based company, which recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time this year, cited "underperforming" stores as the reason.

Photo by Tim Leedy 4/11/12Jo-Ann Fabrics opens new store in Wyomissing. (Photo By Tim Leedy/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

Despite emerging from bankruptcy, Joann struggled with operational challenges, including inventory issues that caused a 10% drop in stock levels.

The closures will likely impact employees, but it's unclear when they will happen and how many workers will be affected. The company is asking the court for approval to start the process.

"This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our team members, our customers and all of the communities we serve," the company said in a statement sent to The Associated Press.

History of Joann

Dig deeper:

Photo by Tim Leedy 4/11/12Jo-Ann Fabrics opens new store in Wyomissing.The new Wyo store. (Photo By Tim Leedy/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

Joann, formerly known as Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft, started as a single storefront in 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio before it grew into a national chain.

The company then rebranded itself with the shortened "Joann" name for its 75th anniversary.

By the numbers:

Joann currently operates around 800 stores across 49 states, here's a list of stores set to close in the Tri-State:

Connecticut:

Brookfield – 143 Federal Rd

Clinton – 274 E Main St

Manchester – 1440 Pleasant Valley Rd

Newington – 3105 Berlin Tpke

Enfield – 136 Elm St

Southington – 774 Queen St.

Hamden – 2300 Dixwell Ave

Milford – 1405 Boston Post Rd

Torrington – 39 South Main St

Norwich – 117 Salem Tpke

New Jersey

Mays Landing – 3926 Festival At Hamilton

Succasunna – 281-28 Rt 10E

Toms River – 1379 Hooper Ave

Mount Laurel – 66 Centerton Rd

Deptford – 1120 Hurffville Rd

Lawrenceville – 3371 Brunswick Ave

New York

Clifton Park – 19 Clifton Country Rd

Albany – 1440 Central Ave

Niagara Falls – 2429 Military Rd

Amherst – 1551 Niagara Falls Blvd

Blasdell – 3540 Mckinley Pkwy

Williamsville – 4101 Transit Rd

Horseheads – 1530 County Route 64

Kingston – 1385 Ulster Ave

Westbury – 580 Old Country Rd

West Babylon – 735 W Montauk Hwy

Scarsdale – 965 Central Park Ave

Lakewood – 318 E Fairmount Ave

Cortland – 162 Clinton St

Amsterdam – 4908 State Hwy 30

Malone – 228 W Main St

Olean – 2503B W State St

Watertown – 1283 Arsenal St

Hudson – 160 Fairview Ave

Middletown – 88 Dunning Rd

Poughkeepsie – 2600 South Rd

Rochester – 3333 W Henrietta Rd

Rochester – 3042 Ridge Rd W

Canandaigua – 3225 State Route 364

Fayetteville – 330 Towne Center Dr