Former NJ Gov. Jim McGreevey to announce Jersey City mayoral run

After nearly 20 years, former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey is expected to reenter the political world.

McGreevey will announce Thursday morning his run for mayor of Jersey City.

In a tweet earlier this week, McGreevey said, "On this Thursday, November 9th, at 9 am, I will be announcing my candidacy for mayor of Jersey City at El Sabor Del Café, located at 31 M.L.K. Drive, JC. I appreciate how busy you are, but I would be honored if you would attend. Thank you for all you do for our community."

McGreevey stepped down as governor back in 2004 after announcing he was a "gay American" – admitting to having an extramarital affair with another man.

Before being elected as the governor, McGreevey also served as the mayor of Woodbridge.