Expand / Collapse search

Delta Air Lines flight returns to JFK Airport after reportedly striking bird

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Jamaica
FOX 5 NY
Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-800 commercial aircraft as seen on final approach landing at New York JFK John F Kennedy International airport in NY, USA on February 13, 2020. The narrow body passenger plane has 2 CFMI jet engines. The B737NG airplane has the registration N3766. Delta Airlines DL DAL is the second-largest airline in the world, a member of SkyTeam airline alliance. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images) article

Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-800 commercial aircraft as seen on final approach landing at JFK Airport. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NEW YORK - A Delta Air Lines flight safely returned to John F. Kennedy International Airport after reportedly striking a bird, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Delta Air Lines Flight 1907, a Boeing 737, landed safely Wednesday around 9:45 a.m.

According to the FAA, the flight returned to the airport after the crew reported a bird strike.

The flight was headed to Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, Bahamas. 

The FAA will investigate.

Last month, a JetBlue plane bumped into the tail of another plane at the airport, officials said.

2 planes bump into one another at JFK Airport

Two planes bumped into one another at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. as the flight backed away from the gate.

"On Wednesday morning, JetBlue flight 1603 with scheduled service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport (SJU), came into light contact with a parked unoccupied aircraft during pushback," said JetBlue in a statement. "Flight 1603 returned to the gate, no injuries were reported, and the flight has been assigned to another aircraft.  Safety is JetBlue’s first priority, and both aircraft involved will be taken out of service for inspection and the incident will be investigated."

In a statement, the FAA said, "JetBlue Flight 1603 struck the tail of a parked JetBlue aircraft while pushing back from the gate around 7 a.m.at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. The flight was going to Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Both aircraft were Airbus 320. No injuries were reported, and the FAA will investigate. Please contact JetBlue for more information."

It comes following a close call a couple days earlier at the airport between a plane that was crossing a runway and another that was preparing for takeoff.

Officials investigating near miss at JFK Airport

The FAA and the NTSB are looking into a near miss on the runway of JFK Airport between Delta and American Airlines plans.

"(Expletive)! Delta 1943, cancel takeoff clearance! Delta 1943, cancel takeoff clearance!" an air controller said in an audio recording of Air Traffic Control communications when he noticed the other plane, operated by American Airlines, crossing in front.

The recording was made by LiveATC, a website that monitors and posts flight communications.

Delta Air Lines' departing Boeing 737 plane then came to a "safe stop" on the runway as the other crossed in front, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

"I think the controller made a good call to reject the takeoff," said John Cox, a retired pilot and professor of aviation safety at the University of Southern California.

He said the rejected takeoff safety maneuver, which is when pilots stop the aircraft and discontinue the takeoff, is one they are "very, very familiar with."

The Delta plane stopped about 1,000 feet (about 0.3 kilometers) from where the American Airlines plane had crossed from an adjacent taxiway, according to the FAA statement.

The agency said Saturday that it will investigate the incident, which happened around 8:45 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board also said it was looking into the close call.