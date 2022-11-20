Airline passenger restrained, arrested at JFK after beating on cockpit door

article

A passenger was restrained after apparently trying to get into the cockpit of a plane arriving at John F Kennedy Airport on Friday night.

Port Authority Police responded to the plane at the gate.

People on the plane say a passenger on the flight from Poland to JFK Airport went up to the cockpit door and started banging on it. The incident happened aboard LOT Polish Airlines flight #26 at around 8 p.m. Friday.

The Port Authority said passengers and flight crew members intervened, and the individual was restrained on the ground when police arrived.

A witness posted video of the incident on Twitter.

"A man started yelling and tried to storm the cockpit of our LOT Polish flight just after landing in JFK. Crew acted quickly to tackle him and announced a 'seriously security incident; 15 mins later we are still taxiing," tweeted JT Genter, a freelance travel writer.

A flight attendant was struck during the scuffle. The victim's injuries are unknown.

Port Authority Police met the plane at Terminal 7, Gate 9. The man was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

There was no word on possible charges.