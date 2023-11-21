JFK Assassination: People from around the world come to Dallas to remember president 60 years after death

The assassination of former president John F. Kennedy was a pivotal moment in U.S. history and for the city of Dallas.

Wednesday marks 60 years since that fateful day and people from around the world are coming together to remember Kennedy's life and legacy.

On Nov. 22, 1963, the former president and First Lady Jackie Kennedy were in Dallas for a trip through Texas.

"He started in San Antonio, then to Houston, Fort Worth and Dallas. He was scheduled to go to Austin after that, but we know he never made it," said Emily Williams with the Sixth Floor Museum.

The museum's new exhibit "Two Days in Texas" shows the historic trip through a different perspective.

"The unique thing about the exhibition upstairs is it’s told from the eyes of the people that were there, the witnesses," said Williams.

The Sixth Floor Museum in Downtown Dallas has over 90,000 items dedicated to JFK and his assassination.

To mark the 60 years since the assassination, the museum will have a floral display and educational talks from the museum staff.

The new exhibit opened earlier this month and it's attracted people from all over.

"Well, just in the last week I know we’ve seen people from Germany, Poland, Spain, Tokyo and just all over the world. The interest is so crazy to me. Everyone just wants to know about it still," said Williams.

The museum also hung new banners throughout the city, each one features a historic photo of JFK's motorcade as it drove through Dallas.

"Kind of the age-old thing about if we don’t remember history we’re doomed to repeat it. Keep an eye on the future and holding toward that," said Isaac Fryer, who traveled from Dayton, Ohio to visit the museum.

This week is his first time in Dallas and in Dealey Plaza.

US President John F Kennedy, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, Texas Governor John Connally, and others smile at the crowds lining their motorcade route in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963. Minutes later the President was assassinated as his car pass Expand

"Just a sense of sorrow of what could have been if not for that day almost 60 years ago at this point," he said.

The commemoration of JFK's death is also what brought Ashley Davie to Dallas from Alabama.

"If you don’t remember your past, you’ll just repeat it. So I hope we all take note and honor our fallen," Davie said.

A remembrance ceremony for Kennedy will be held in Dealey Plaza at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A moment of silence is planned at 12:30 p.m., the exact time JFK was assassinated.

The Sixth Floor Museum expects tickets to sell out, so people are encouraged to buy tickets online ahead of time.