Security incident cleared after JFK Airport terminal evacuation

article

Travelers were briefly evacuated from JFK Airport on Sunday morning as the Port Authority Police Department investigated a security incident in one of the airport's terminals.

Photos and videos posted to social media show hundreds of travelers standing outside the airport, waiting to be allowed back inside as police vehicles arrived on the scene.

Due to the incident, arrivals and departures at Terminal 4 were temporarily closed to inbound traffic.

Within an hour of the initial evacuation, the airport announced that the security incident had been cleared and arrival and departure roadways had reopened.

The cause of the evacuation has not been revealed yet as police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX 5 NY for more.