Over $1M in merchandise stolen from SoHo jewelry store: NYPD

article

Four suspects stole $1 million in merchandise from a SoHo jewelry store, according to the NYPD.

Jewerly store heist

What we know:

Police report that four male suspects entered a jewelry store at 151 Spring Street at 4:45 a.m. earlier today, Dec. 1. The suspects apparently entered the building via a fire escape.

These four suspects then stole over $1 million in merchandise from the store before fleeing the scene in a sedan.

There are currently no arrests, and an investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identities and locations of the four suspects are currently unknown.