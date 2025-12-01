Expand / Collapse search

Over $1M in merchandise stolen from SoHo jewelry store: NYPD

By
Published  December 1, 2025 5:11pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
article

WASHINGTON, DC MAY 27: Yellow police tape blocks off a section of the public passage near the White House, in Washington, District of Columbia, May 27, 2025. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Expand

The Brief

    • Four suspects stole $1 million in merchandise from a SoHo jewelry store, according to the NYPD.
    • The identities and locations of the four suspects are currently unknown.
    • There are currently no arrests, and an investigation is ongoing.

SOHO - Four suspects stole $1 million in merchandise from a SoHo jewelry store, according to the NYPD.

Jewerly store heist

What we know:

Police report that four male suspects entered a jewelry store at 151 Spring Street at 4:45 a.m. earlier today, Dec. 1. The suspects apparently entered the building via a fire escape.

These four suspects then stole over $1 million in merchandise from the store before fleeing the scene in a sedan.

There are currently no arrests, and an investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identities and locations of the four suspects are currently unknown.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.

Crime and Public SafetySoho