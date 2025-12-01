Over $1M in merchandise stolen from SoHo jewelry store: NYPD
article
SOHO - Four suspects stole $1 million in merchandise from a SoHo jewelry store, according to the NYPD.
Jewerly store heist
What we know:
Police report that four male suspects entered a jewelry store at 151 Spring Street at 4:45 a.m. earlier today, Dec. 1. The suspects apparently entered the building via a fire escape.
These four suspects then stole over $1 million in merchandise from the store before fleeing the scene in a sedan.
There are currently no arrests, and an investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
The identities and locations of the four suspects are currently unknown.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.