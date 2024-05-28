Jersey Shore chaos: Memorial Day weekend ends with stabbing, fights on boardwalks

Acts of violence dampened beach days for many travelers this past Memorial Day weekend at several Jersey Shore towns, including Ocean City, Seaside Heights and Wildwood.

JUMP TO: OCEAN CITY l SEASIDE HEIGHTS l WILDWOOD

Chaotic moments played out across the three different towns during the unofficial start of the summer, and officials believe teens and young adults are behind the attacks.

In the aftermath, officials are warning parents of kids – don't behave, don't come to our town.

A brawl sent crowds running Saturday night on the Ocean City boardwalk.

According to police, a 15-year-old person was stabbed in the fight. Multiple arrests were made.

A similar scene played out in Seaside Heights, where a rumor started a stampede. Some people reported shots were fired, but authorities said it was not true.

"There was no evidence or anyone to say they actually saw or heard this," said Mayor Tony Vaz. "There were no shells found or anything else. So, we maintained a vigilance the rest of the day."

Not only is it bad for public safety, but it's also bad for business, Vas said.

"It destroys business and it destroys the tourist trade of families and adults that act properly, because now they have a fear factor," Vaz said. "Businesses I know in my community, several businesses shut their doors because they felt it was more safe for their employees.

In Wildwood, a state of emergency was temporarily declared after police received a surge of phone calls related to teens and young adults over the weekend.

The boardwalk was shut down and backup was requested from officers and outside towns.