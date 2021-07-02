Jersey Shore businesses happy to be open despite rain

The beach in Sea Bright was pretty empty on Friday. The few visitors we spotted stood in the sand with umbrellas, which were not being used to block the sun.

After Memorial Day weekend was a washout, the Fourth of July holiday weekend got off to a wet start, too. However, businesses along the Jersey Shore didn't seem to be too worried.

"The worse the weather is, the better it is for me," said Cono Trezza, the owner of Sea Bright Pizza. He said more people off the beach means more people inside of his business.

Chris Wood, the co-owner of Woody's Ocean Grille, said business is steady but it's been hard because he's short-staffed. In fact, he said he wouldn't mind if the rain does decrease foot traffic. It's a perspective we don't hear too often, especially coming out of the pandemic.

"We had a really good stretch of weather up until last night so quite honestly it's kind of a little blessing in disguise," Wood said. "I know people are going to hate me for saying that but our kitchen guys needed a break."

Bain's Hardware owner Frank Bain said his business wasn't built in a day or a weekend.

"They're going to come for what they need," Bain said. "At the end of the month, the end of the year everything will be fine."

Residents and vacationers are already at the Jersey Shore regardless and they plan to keep their favorite spots in business.

"No matter the weather, I live right down the street so I will be here, back-and-forth walking up and down," Jane Chesney said.

"We will go out to dinner, we will go to restaurants like we're doing now at Woody's," Keith Freibott, a visitor in town, told FOX 5 NY.