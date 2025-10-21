Jersey City police fatally shoot man who fired gun at officer: mayor

The Brief A man was shot and killed after firing at police officers in Jersey City early Tuesday morning, according to the city's mayor. The incident happened around 1 a.m. near Ege and Bergen avenues. Officials say the investigation has been turned over to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, which handles all police-involved shootings.



A man is dead after opening fire on police officers during a confrontation in Jersey City early Tuesday morning, according to the city's mayor.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. near Ege and Bergen avenues, when members of the Jersey City Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit observed a man acting suspiciously, according to Mayor Steven Fulop.

Officials say police noticed a bulge in the man’s clothing that appeared to be consistent with a firearm. When officers approached, the man opened fire on police, striking one of the responding officers.

Officers returned fire, hitting the suspect, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

Police say a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The JCPD Internal Affairs Unit and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office initially secured the area, but the investigation has now been turned over to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, which is standard procedure in police-involved shootings.

What's next:

Police have not yet released the man's identity or additional details about the officer involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, which is leading the investigation.



The Source This article includes information from the X account of Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop.





