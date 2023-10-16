3 killed, several injured following Jersey City multi-vehicle crash

At least three people were killed, and three others injured, following a car crash Monday in Jersey City, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

The early morning crash happened on Paterson Plank Road and involved a BMW SUV and a Kia.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash, although speed may have played a role.

The conditions of those injured are unknown at this point.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit responded to the crash.