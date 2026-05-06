Jersey City hot dog stand facing closure after nearly 90 years

The Brief Boulevard Drinks has operated in Jersey City's Journal Square for the last 89 years. The city just approved plans for a 51-story high-rise that will take over the block, featuring a Whole Foods on the ground floor. The new owners of the building have given Boulevard Drinks 30 days to vacate, but the businessowner says his lease is good through 2034.



An 89-year-old hot dog stand in Jersey City says it's being forced out of its storefront to make way for a Whole Foods. But the owner says his lease is good for the next eight years.

What we know:

Boulevard Drinks has been on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City for nearly 90 years, and has been owned by the same family for the last 50.

Last week, owner Victor Victoratos said he was approached by the new owners of the property, and told he had six months to vacate. The next day, he received a 30-day notice. But, Victoratos' lease is good until 2034.

Victoratos says he believes the old owners didn't disclose the Boulevard Drinks lease to the new owners. Regardless, the restaurant could soon be pushed out.

Last week, the Jersey City Planning Board approved a 51-story, 791-unit high rise that will take over the block, with a Whole Foods on the ground floor.

A mock-up image of a 51-story high-rise, approved for 2859-2873 Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City. (Credit: Jersey City Planning Board)

What they're saying:

Victoratos says he's in "limbo," but he wants to keep Boulevard Drinks open, despite the 30-day notice.

"Our intention is just to stay here for the remainder of our lease," he said.

Customers FOX 5 NY spoke to said they hope Boulevard Drinks can stay open.

"It should never close," one said. "This is like a family place."

Another customer said simply, "We don't want it to close."

"They've been here for such a long time. Hate to see them go," she told FOX 5 NY. "Jersey City is now [making] all these developments, of course. They're knocking down buildings that have been here, like landmarks."