Driver charged in Jersey City crash that left 3 dead, others injured

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Monday crash in Jersey City that left three people dead, and several others injured, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Ziyang Wang is charged with three counts of reckless manslaughter, three counts of death by auto and one count of assault by auto.

Wang was arrested at Jersey City Medical Center, where he will remain in custody until medically cleared.

According to police, the two-car collision involving a BMW SUV and a Kia Amanti happened Monday around 12:45 a.m. on Paterson Plank Road, south of Congress Street.

Responding officers located the BMW that appeared to have crashed head-on with the Kia.

The driver of the Kia, identified as 26-year-old Dylan Weidenfeld, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The BMW was carrying five individuals at the time of the crash. Wang was identified as the driver.

A female backseat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A male backseat passenger was transported to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Their identities have not been released.

A third backseat passenger – a 19-year-old female – is in critical condition. The front seat female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Data recovered during the preliminary investigation found Wang was operating the vehicle in excess of 100 miles per hour in the seconds leading up to the collision.