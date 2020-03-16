Jersey City coronavirus cases grow; restrictions on establishments in place

As the number of coronavirus cases in Jersey City reached four on Monday, Mayor Steven Fulop said a curfew was not the answer.

Restrictions on nightclubs and bars have been in place since last week - the first city in the country to do so. After New York City banned restaurants from opening except for take out and deliveries, Jersey City followed suit.

"The curfew is a tricky thing," said Fulop. "Let's say you want to walk your dog at 11 p.m. What's the problem with that? You want to find a balance. We're trying to help people have some sort- some sorrt- within reason."

Restrictions in Jersey City do not apply to:

grocery stores or cafeterias within nursing homes or similar facilities

bars and nightclubs that do not serve food

movie theaters

performance centers

gyms, fitness centers

state-licensed cosmetology establishments, barber shops day care centers, nail salons

non-urgent med offices including, dental, physical therapy clinics, chiropractor

The mayor of one of New Jersey's largest cities says for children who rely on meals provided by their school, interchangeable meal sites have been established. A child can go to a site different from his or her school to pick up a meal.

Starting Tuesday, local grocery stores (3 registers or more) will set aside hours for elderly residents and people with disabilities and pregnant women to shop in the stores from 9 am -11 am.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use and alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The number of positive cases in New Jersey was 98 with two deaths reported.

