Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer recalled because of possible bacteria contamination

The FDA has announced a recall of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer because of the possibility the cream is contaminated with a bacterium.

Kao USA said that some bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer could contain Pluralibacter gergoviae. That bacterium usually does not make healthy people sick. However, someone with a weakened immune system could get sick. Symptoms of a Pluralibacter gergoviae infection include respiratory problems, weakness, fever, nausea and vomiting.

The bottles that could be contaminated were:

Manufactured between October 1 and October 18.

All 3 ounce or 10 ounce.

Have lot codes beginning with ZU, including ZU712851, ZU712871, ZU712911, ZU722881, ZU712861, ZU712881, ZU722851, ZU722741, ZU722781, ZU732791, ZU732811, ZU722771, ZU732781, ZU732801 and ZU732821.

If you have this product, you can call or email Kao for a coupon for a free replacement bottle, along with a bag and postage-paid envelope to return the recalled item. Contact Kao at (800)742-8798 or send an email to consumer@kao.com.

