Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour: 'Completely heartsick and devastated'

article

Jennifer Lopez has canceled her 2024 North American tour, representatives for Live Nation confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday.

"Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends," they said in a statement.

The tour was to be her first in five years, supporting her first solo album in a decade, "This Is Me... Now," along with its companion film.

The tour was scheduled to kick off on June 26 in Orlando, Florida, and conclude in Houston on Aug. 31. Live Nation stated that attendees who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.



