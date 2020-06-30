Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to give keynote address for virtual NYC graduation

article

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez will give a keynote address at the citywide graduation celebration of the Class of 2020 at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30.

Other celebrities, including Lin Manuel Miranda, Tina Fey, and others will honor this year’s New York City Public Schools graduating class.

"Jennifer and Alex are great New Yorkers. They’ve inspired young people throughout their careers, and we’re thrilled they’re stepping up to inspire our 2020 graduates,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a news release.

Lopez and Rodriguez say they want to make this celebration a fitting tribute to the hard work and sacrifices of the Class of 2020.

The COVID-19 crisis disrupted the traditional celebrations. The virtual graduation will be livestreamed at NYCClassof2020.com.

