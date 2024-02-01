An affair Jennifer Crumbley was having is now fair game during her trial after previously not being allowed as evidence. This revelation came on day five of testimony in her Oxford High School shooting case. The prosecution resumes with more witnesses on Day 6.

Jennifer Crumbley's trial resumes at 8:30 a.m. Thursday

9:30 a.m. - Surveillance video of the school

The prosecution then showed surveillance video of the school during Willis' testimony. It included video of the shooting.

A lot of emotions in the courtroom during that video, which led to a short break in the trial.

8:56 a.m. - Jury seated and prosecution calls first witness

Lt. Timothy Willis works in the Oakland County Sheriff's office and oversees the Special Investigations Unit and the Forensic Services Division. He was meeting with the prosecutor's office for a different case when reports of the shooting came into the office.

Willis was the officer in charge of the investigative portion of the shooting case. He also testified to the autopsy reports of the four victims that are deceased in the case, with the prosecution asking him about the cause of the death.

He was then asked about how he directed the investigation. A special agent with the ATF offered to track down the weapon's owner while Willis told detectives from the Pontiac substation to go and secure the shooter's home.

A sheriff's captain also contacted the bomb squad from Michigan State Police. Willis testified a K-9 unit detected "some sort of explosive" within the shooter's backpack that was found in the bathroom. They used a robot to later determine that it was safe.

Investigators briefly looked online for evidence of the shooter and found a video of a molotoov cocktail.

The shooter's backpack that was found in an Oxford High School bathroom.

Many of the school assignments that were found in the backpack included over 50 drawings of weapons. Willis, who read the entire journal, said only 22 pages had writing on them, with the vast majority referencing the school shooting.

In the journal, it includes several disturbing statements about his mental state at the time:

"I have zero help for my mental problems and it's causing me to shoot up the F*cking school"

"I want help but my parents won't listen to me and I can't get help."

"My parents won't listen to me about help or a therapist"

"I want to shoot up the f*cking school so badly. Soon I am going to buy a 9mm pistol"

Trial coverage so far

The man Jennifer had an affair with, Brian Meloche, testified Wednesday.

Meloche and Jennifer exchanged text messages the week of the shooting and most of his testimony evolved around that.

However, when the defense had a chance to cross-examine Meloche, attorney Shannon Smith questioned Meloche's story, which she intimated had changed over three different interviews with police.

"They have started to talk to you about things like your job and your benefits," Smith said. "And they have said things to you like if you're helping Jennifer Crumbly, you could lose your job as a firefighter, correct?"

Meloche confirmed it and Smith continued and asked if he believed he would get in trouble for helping Jennifer.

This brought an objection from the Oakland County Prosecutor, saying that Smith was about to take the witness into information that had been barred from the trial. The prosecution argued that Smith was opening the door for evidence that hadn't been allowed in.

"At this point, her life is more important than her dignity in terms of…she had an affair. Lots of people have affairs. I mean, that's the bottom line. At the end of the day, it doesn't mean, you know, your kid's a school shooter," Smith said.

Other evidence Wednesday included testimony from the witness who spotted the Crumbley's vehicle in Detroit and body camera footage of police arresting Jennifer and her husband James. Both parents had been charged with involuntary manslaughter earlier that day.