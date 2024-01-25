The trial for Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, begins Thursday morning with opening statements in Judge Cheryl Matthews' courtroom in Pontiac.

The trial will stream in the liveplayer above. FOX 2 will be updating this story throughout the day.

*Refresh this story for the latest updates*

8:56 a.m. - Judge reads crimes that Jennifer Crumbley is charged with

Judge Matthews kicked off what's expected to be a trial lasting two to three weeks with rules for the jury. Unsurprisingly, jury selection included a lot of haranguing from the judge about how hard it is to keep the jury from outside news or social media exposure of a high-profile case.

Since the Oxford High School shooting happened in Oakland County, finding 17 jurors that lived in the area that said they could be fair and impartial for the trial took two days. Several were excused with cause, while several more were removed at the request of both legal sides.

9:13 a.m. - Prosecution begins opening arguments

Selecting a jury

Crumbley is facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting committed by her son. Her husband, James Crumbley, faces the same charges.

The parents are accused of ignoring their son's mental health and providing him with the weapon that he used to kill four students at the school. Their son was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole late last year.

Now, both parents will have separate trials on the charges.

After two days of questioning potential jurors on guns, mental health, and more, and dismissing more than a dozen, Jennifer's jury was selected Wednesday.

Seventeen jurors were selected, with five picked to be alternates, while 12 others will be seated for the trial. The trial is expected to last for several weeks.

The jurors include 10 women and seven men, many of who who have kids. Many others also own guns and are avid hunters. Both were some of the most frequent questions asked by attorneys.

A woman grew up in a family that hunted, whose guns were always locked up and away from kids.

A compliance specialist with one adult kid who works as a public teacher. She is the only juror to have previously served on a jury

A family medicine physician who worked in urgent care and said he's no stranger to gun violence. He also owns firearms.

An auto engineer with children and a cousin who works as a police officer

An elementary school teacher with three kids

A logistics worker who owns several guns and is an avid hunter.

A former police officer who owns a gun for personal protection.

Justin Shilling's family starts conservation fund in memory of Oxford High School shooting victim

Both days included themes of mental health and firearms, with prosecutor Karen McDonald and defense attorney Shannon Smith focusing on how jurors' feelings toward many of the topics expected to come up during the trial.

The first day of jury selection saw a few people dismissed over concerns their feelings about guns could bias their judging of the case.

The second day stretched further into areas of the case, including jurors' feelings of parental responsibility for their kid's actions.

More Coverage

Guns dominate first day of jury selection

More than once, questions for jurors about their background and feelings about elements of the case landed on firearms and people's feelings about them. While some were gun owners themselves, many others felt strongly against them.

Owning weapons, using them for personal protection, and how one comes to possessing a gun were all themes that people sitting in the jury box discussed. Some said their feelings would make it hard to be fair and impartial during the case.

Four people were excluded from the pool based on their answers.

Another person was excluded based on their ties to the Oxford High School shooter, while two others were excused for scheduling conflicts.

Defense and prosecution use strikes to remove jurors on day two

On Wednesday, mental health largely dominated the questions – with the jurors being asked what is appropriate for parents when monitoring their kids.

Another topic that came up was parenting style, specifically, what is considered hovering.

One juror didn't believe in "hovering" over kids to parent them, but escalating care when needed.

All told, six jurors were dismissed on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 14.

A trial with media coverage

The Oxford High School shooting has dominated stretches of the news ever since it happened in late 2021.

The latest high-profile court proceeding was the shooter's sentencing. The teen pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism before being sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

As is the case with other trials, the judge cautioned people selected for the jury pool against including what they've read about the incident when considering their thoughts on Crumbley's innocence.

"You've heard lots of things about the shooting, but very little about this case," Judge Matthews said late Tuesday.

RELATED: Oxford High School shooter seeks to appeal life without parole sentence

Jury selection

A total of 12 jurors will be selected, along with five alternates for Crumbley's trial.

About 340 people were selected for the pool. They'll go through a rigorous selection process that includes a questionnaire each will fill out first.

Based on their answers, they'll either be directed toward the courtroom or their day will be done after being automatically excluded.

The courtroom will seat 50 potential jurors at a time, who will then be questioned by the judge as well as attorneys from the prosecution and defense.

A court staff attorney said it could be a very unpredictable process.