Jeffrey Epstein list: Here's when unsealed court records will be made public

Unsealed court documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein will be released in stages starting Wednesday, a court official confirmed.

In late December, a U.S. judge ordered the public disclosure of more than 150 people mentioned in court documents related to Epstein, the billionaire financier who took his own life in August 2019 in a federal lockup in Manhattan as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. Epstein’s associate and former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, 61, is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted in December 2021 of helping Epstein recruit and sexually abuse underage girls.

The documents being unsealed are part of a lawsuit filed against Maxwell in 2015 by one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre. She is one of the dozens of women who sued Epstein saying he had abused them at his homes in Florida, New York, the U.S. Virgin Islands and New Mexico. Giuffre’s lawsuit against Maxwell was settled in 2017, but the Miami Herald went to court to access court papers initially filed under seal, including transcripts of interviews the lawyers did with potential witnesses.

When will the Jeffrey Epstein list be released?

Edward Friedland, the district court’s top executive, told The Associated Press that parties in the case would begin posting some of the sealed documents publicly on Wednesday.

One of the women named on the list, Doe 107, asked the judge for 30 days to prove she's threatened with physical harm in the "culturally conservative" country where she lives. The judge granted her request and gave her until Jan. 22 before ruling on whether to release her name.

Who’s on the Jeffrey Epstein list?

Social media has been rife in recent weeks with posts speculating that the judge is about to release a list of clients or co-conspirators of Epstein.

The truth is less scandalous: There is no such list. The great majority of the people whose names appear in the documents are not accused of any wrongdoing.

The people whose names are to be disclosed include sex abuse victims, litigation witnesses, Epstein's employees — and even some people with only a passing connection to the scandal.

U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska, who evaluated the documents to decide what should be unsealed, said in her December order that she was releasing the records because much of the information within them is already public.

Some records have been released, either in part or in full, in other court cases. Much of the rest involve topics and people who have been exhaustively covered in nearly two decades' worth of newspaper stories, TV documentaries, interviews, books and testimony at Maxwell’s criminal trial.

The people named in the records include many of Epstein's accusers, members of his staff who told their stories to tabloid newspapers, people who served as witnesses at Maxwell's trial, people who were mentioned in passing during depositions but aren't accused of anything salacious, and people who investigated Epstein, including prosecutors, a journalist and a detective.

The Epstein case has spawned countless conspiracy theories about the possible involvement of rich and powerful people in sex trafficking.

Prince Andrew and former President Bill Clinton have already been named in redacted court filings, though there’s no evidence Clinton did anything illegal, and Clinton’s representatives don’t object to the documents being unsealed. Prince Andrew also denied wrongdoing, but settled a civil lawsuit that Virginia Giuffre filed against him in 2022.

"We already have a lot of people who have been revealed," attorney Jim Desimone told LiveNow from FOX. "Some have been surprising. Noam Chomsky, for instance, the MIT linguist who is progressive, to say the least. He's on the list. You had Alan Dershowitz, who is on the list. But there may be some people that we don't know about that has been on that list.

"But the second thing is the details. Where were these individuals being flown to?" he continued. "They're being flown on the Lolita Express to Jeffrey Epstein's Island, where you had women who were groomed for sex and expected to have sex with the visitors … or were they flying other places?

"For instance, Robert F Kennedy, a presidential candidate, is on some of those flight logs. He says, hey, I'm just here with my family. I was being flown to places that didn't involve sexual grooming. But the devil is in the details. And I think we're going to find out more when those records are released."

Who was Jeffrey Epstein?

Epstein, a billionaire financier, was accused of luring numerous underage girls to his homes under the guise of giving him massages, and then sexually abusing them.

"He was a money manager, and the way he made his money is in dispute. But clearly he worked with people who had access to a lot of wealth," Desimone explained. "And what's interesting is that he was found guilty in Florida in 2008 for soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution. But even after that, he still had access to power.

"And what he would do was lure women mostly from Eastern Europe, some under 18, and he would give them access to power and make these promises. You're going to get jobs. You're going to get a career, introduce them to people like Bill Gates and Donald Trump and make them feel important," Desimone continued.

"But no jobs materialized. And what he was doing was grooming each of these women for sex, and he manipulated them. And that's why you had hundreds of women, literally hundreds of women come forward and say they were exploited by Jeffrey Epstein during the period of time of 2008 until he was arrested in 2019."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.