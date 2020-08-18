Jealous teen charged with plowing car into 5 pedestrians

A teenage girl plowed her car into five pedestrians including a 7-year-old child on a sidewalk Monday in Connecticut while trying to run down her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend, police said. The young girl and another person were seriously injured, but are expected to survive, authorities said.

The 17-year-old girl drove onto a New Britain sidewalk, struck the pedestrians, and crashed through a yard fence shortly after 1 p.m., city police said.

The teen ran away from the scene but was quickly located and charged with five counts of felony assault. Her name is not being released because of juvenile offender laws. Police said she was referred to juvenile detention.

The child and another person were taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said. The other three victims were treated for minor injuries by paramedics at the scene.

The second person who was taken to the hospital told WVIT after she was discharged that she suffered abrasions to her rib cage, had a brace on her right ankle, and was using crutches.

Police said the accident was related to a “domestic dispute" and all the victims knew the driver. Police are urging any witnesses to contact them.