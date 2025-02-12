JCPenney closing more stores later this year: Find out where

article

JCPenney announced that some of its stores will close by the middle of the year.

What we know:

The company told FOX Television Stations they expect a handful of locations. They add that the closures are unrelated to the recent Catalyst Brands merger.

According to SB360, the company will close 8 stores:

The Shops at Tanforan, 1122 El Camino Real, San Bruno, California

The Shops at Northfield, 8568 E 49th Ave., Denver

Pine Ridge Mall, 4201 Yellowstone Ave., Pocatello, Idaho

West Ridge Mall, 1821 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka, Kansas

Annapolis Mall, 1695 Annapolis Mall Road, Annapolis, Maryland

Mall at Fox Run, 50 Fox Run Road, Newington, New Hampshire

Charleston Town Center, 401 Lee Street E, Charleston, West Virginia

Asheville Mall, 3 S Tunnel Road. Asheville, North Carolina

What we don't know:

JCPenney would not confirm the list of closures to FOX Television Stations.

What they're saying:

"The decision to close a store is never an easy one, but isolated closures do happen from time to time due to expiring lease agreements, market changes or other factors," the company said in a statement. "We are grateful to our dedicated associates and the loyal customers who have shopped at these locations."

"We continue to work to make every dollar count for America's diverse, working families and welcome them to shop at our other JCPenney stores in the area and at JCPenney.com."

The backstory:

JCPenney, which emerged from Chapter 11 reorganization in December 2020 with new owners, not only has grappled with years of internal issues but also faces an uncertain economy that has challenged healthier department stores.

The chain’s core customers are budget-conscious families, whose median income ranges from $50,000 to $75,000. They’ve been particularly hit hard by higher costs basic items and high interest rates, making borrowing on credit cards and taking out a mortgage more expensive.

The company filed for bankruptcy reorganization in May 2020 after the pandemic-induced temporary closing of stores put the already struggling retailer deeper in peril.