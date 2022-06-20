JBLM soldier killed in Parkland shooting

A man who was killed in one of the two separate Parkland shootings over the weekend has been identified as an active-duty soldier at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

On Saturday night, 22-year-old U.S. Army Sgt. Emmett Leviticus Moore was at a gathering at a home in the 1600 block of 112th Street South.

Deputies responded to the home after reports of a shooting and when they arrived, they found Moore with an apparent gunshot wound. Deputies performed first aid on Moore but he died at the scene.

"It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Sgt. Moore." said Lt. Col. John C. Tisserand, 1-14 CAV Battalion Commander. This is an extremely difficult time for the Warhorse family. Our primary mission now is taking care of the family members of our fallen Soldier. We also respectfully request privacy for Sgt. Moore’s family as they navigate thought this difficult time."

Moore is a a native of East Point, Georgia, was a member of 1-14 Cavalry Squadron, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division at JBLM.

Deputies are still searching for a suspect and the homicide investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's department at 253-798-7530.



