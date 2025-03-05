Jazz legend Roy Ayers, known for ‘Everybody Loves the Sunshine,’ dies at 84

article

The Brief Jazz legend Roy Ayers died on March 4, 2025. He was 84 years old. Ayers is best known for "Everybody Loves the Sunshine," which has been sampled by many other artists.



Roy Ayers, the legendary jazz musician and composer, has died. He was 84 years old.

Ayers’ family announced his passing on his official Facebook account on Wednesday evening.

The artist died on Tuesday in New York City "after a long illness," according to the post.

Godfather of neo-soul

The backstory:

Ayers was born in Los Angeles, California, on Sept. 10, 1940, to parents Ruby and Roy Ayers Sr.

Both of Ayers’ parents were musicians and he began to show his musical talent when he was just five years old, according to the Roy Ayers website.

Ayers was a pioneer of jazz-funk and influenced the neo-soul movement, according to Variety.

One of his biggest hits was "Everybody Loves the Sunshine," which has been sampled by many artists today, including Mary J. Blige, Common, Tyler the Creator and more.

Ayers is survived by his wife and their two children.