Jay-Z Yankee Stadium tickets: What to know about 2 NYC shows

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The Brief Jay-Z announces two Yankee Stadium shows celebrating "Reasonable Doubt" (30th) and "The Blueprint" (25th). Back-to-back concerts set for July 10 and July 11 in the Bronx. Ticket details for Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium shows have not yet been released.



Allow him to reintroduce himself — this summer, Jay-Z returns to New York City, marking two defining chapters of his career with back-to-back shows at Yankee Stadium.

Musician Jay-Z performs at the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2024 Men's collection show at Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, France, on Monday, June 20, 2023. Williams' first Louis Vuitton show was a star-studded spectacle in Paris that included a performance Expand

What we know:

Roc Nation announced Wednesday that the Brooklyn legend will headline two nights in the Bronx, celebrating milestone anniversaries for two of his most iconic albums.

30 years of ‘Resonable Doubt’

Portrait of American rapper and music executive Jay Z (born Sean Carter) as he sits behind a desk in his lower Manhattan office, New York, New York, April 1996. (Photo by Nitro/Getty Images)

On Friday, July 10, the mogul will honor the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt (JAŸ-Z 30), his 1996 debut that helped redefine East Coast rap and launch one of the most influential careers in music.

25 years of ‘The Blueprint’

UNSPECIFIED - JULY 01: Photo of Jay Z Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Expand

Then on Saturday, July 11, "JAŸ-Z 25" will celebrate The Blueprint, the 2001 classic widely considered one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time and a defining moment in Jay-Z’s rise to global superstardom.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Jay-Z attends the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Together, the two nights promise a rare full-circle moment, from the gritty storytelling of Reasonable Doubt to the polished dominance of The Blueprint, all on one of New York City’s biggest stages.

How to get tickets to see Jay-Z in NYC

Ticket details have not yet been announced.