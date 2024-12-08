article

The Brief Hip hop mogul Jay-Z has reportedly been named alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs in a lawsuit over the rape of a 13-year-old. The lawsuit was originally filed in October, but did not name Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, and was refiled in New York Sunday to include him. The alleged rape happened at an MTV VMA’s afterparty in 2000.



Jay-Z, the award-winning rapper and billionaire business mogul, has reportedly been named alongside fellow hip hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs in a sexual assault lawsuit.

NBC News first reported they’d obtained the lawsuit, which was just refiled to include Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter. FOX News Digital also obtained the documents , which were refiled Sunday in New York by the anonymous accuser.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jay-Z attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The civil lawsuit was originally filed in October, NBC News reported, alleging Combs raped a 13-year-old girl in 2000 after she was driven to an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.

Combs has been at the center of several lawsuits involving sexual assaults in recent months, and this is the first to include another high-profile defendant.

Representatives for Jay-Z did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Called a "blackmail attempt"

Later on Sunday, a statement posted on X by Roc Nation, which is Jay-Z’s entertainment company, called the ordeal a blackmail attempt and took issue with attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents dozens of alleged Diddy victims.

Jay-Z called Buzbee a fraud in the statement, accused him of having "a pattern of these type of theatrics" and dared him to file a criminal complaint instead.

"My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence," the statement continued, referencing his wife, Beyoncé, and three children, Blue Ivy, 12, and 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

"My heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit," the statement continued.

Jay-Z attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Here is what’s known about the lawsuit:

MTV Video Music Awards afterparty lawsuit

FOX News Digital obtained the original lawsuit , filed anonymously in October 2024 to say the 13-year-old complainant was at an MTV Video Music Awards’ afterparty when she was raped. The lawsuit named Sean "Diddy" Combs as a defendant and said two unidentified celebrities were also involved.

The lawsuit claims the 13-year-old gained entry to the after party by approaching limo drivers waiting outside the awards ceremony at Radio City Music Hall, and that one driver who claimed to work for Combs invited her to an afterparty.

The lawsuit stated the 13-year-old was required to sign a non-disclosure agreement upon entry and was given one drink, after which she became "woozy and lightheaded."

After, the 13-year-old claimed Combs raped her while "Celebrity A" and "Celebrity B" watched.

The lawsuit says the 13-year-old eventually ran out of the room and exited the house, and called for a ride from a gas station nearby.

The accuser has remained anonymous.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lawsuits

Combs has been named in a number of other lawsuits in recent months.

Authorities allege Combs ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

He’s currently awaiting a May sex trafficking trial and was denied bail most recently in November.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he coerced and abused women for years, aided by associates and employees. An indictment alleges that he silenced victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.

His legal team has previously denied that Combs sexually abused anyone, including minors.