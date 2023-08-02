The great white from JAWS takes on Broadway in the new play 'The Shark is Broken'

JAWS - the first summer blockbuster, with a trio of characters venturing into the ocean to hunt down a beast, after a great white shark wreaked havoc in a beach community off Cape Cod.

The film stars Roy Scheider as local Sherriff Brody, a young Richard Dreyfuss as marine biologist Hooper, and rugged English actor, Robert Shaw playing the captain of the Orca -- Quint.

Alex Brightman poses as the box office officially opens for the upcoming broadway play "The Shark Is Broken" at The Golden Theater on July 11, 2023 in New York City. "The Shark Is Broken" is a play written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon and directed by Expand

Now the great white shark is coming to The Great White Way in ‘The Shark is Broken’ - a comedic play following the story of the mechanical shark - Bruce that kept malfunctioning on set in the middle of the ocean - taking the film's production from three weeks to nearly nine months.

Ian Shaw, son of Robert Shaw, who played Quint in the movie, co-wrote and is starring in the play on stage.

Signage as the box office officially opens for the upcoming broadway play "The Shark Is Broken" at The Golden Theater on July 11, 2023 in New York City. . (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Ian Shaw recreating iconic scenes from the film like Quint’s Indianapolis speech, which Ian puts a fun spin on.

Nestled inside the cramped Orca on stage, Shaw is joined by fellow actors, Alex Brightman playing Richard Dreyfuss and Colin Donnell as Roy Scheider.