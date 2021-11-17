Jashyah Moore Case: Mother threw bleach, stabbed teen, prosecutors say

Jamie Moore, 40 of East Orange, is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities say she abused and neglected her 14-year-old daughter, Jashyah. They say the abuse explains why Jashyah disappeared on Oct. 14. After a frantic search, she was located in Harlem nearly a month later.

A hearing related to her case was held in Newark on Wednesday morning. She did not appear in court but her lawyer asked for the hearing to be adjourned because he has not been able to meet with Moore yet due to her incarceration.

A judge agreed to reschedule her hearing until November 23, 2021.

According to a criminal complaint, her daughter had been staying at a women's shelter in New York City after running away from home.

On the morning she disappeared, Jashyah lost her family's EBT card. According to a criminal complaint, her mother was furious. Jamie Moore allegedly grabbed her daughter by the neck and told her not to come home until she found the card.

Jashyah Moore told authorities that she knew if she came home without it, her mom would beat her.

"Jamie Moore did endanger the welfare of the victim … specifically by stabbing the victim to her shoulder causing a laceration that is still visible, spraying bleach in her eyes, pulling her braids out, striking her in the head with a frying pan, striking her with blue hangers [and] striking her with a broom handle," according to the criminal complaint.