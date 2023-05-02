Expand / Collapse search

Janet Jackson MSG concert rescheduled due to Knicks playoff game

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 5 NY
Janet Jackson: Together Again Tour Opener - Hollywood, Florida article

Janet Jackson performs at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino Hollywood on April 14, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Janet Jackson)

NEW YORK - Janet Jackson fans looking forward to her May 10 concert at Madison Square Garden are going to have to make some adjustments, after MSG announced that the show has been moved to Monday, May 8 due to a potential conflict with a New York Knicks playoff game.

The Knicks are currently playing the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and May 10 would be the date of a potential Game 5 at Madison Square Garden.

The Janet Jackson concert scheduled for Tuesday, May 9 will go on as originally scheduled. 

All tickets bought for the May 10 concert will be honored on May 8. 

If you can't make it to the rescheduled date, don't worry - you can request a refund until Sunday, May 7 at 10:00 PM ET. After that time, tickets will automatically be transferred to the rescheduled show. 

To get a refund for tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, visit your Ticketmaster account page. For refunds on tickets bought through the Madison Square Garden Box Office, call the Guest Relations Department at 212-465-6225.

For more information, visit www.msg.com