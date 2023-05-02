Janet Jackson MSG concert rescheduled due to Knicks playoff game

article

Janet Jackson fans looking forward to her May 10 concert at Madison Square Garden are going to have to make some adjustments, after MSG announced that the show has been moved to Monday, May 8 due to a potential conflict with a New York Knicks playoff game.

The Knicks are currently playing the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and May 10 would be the date of a potential Game 5 at Madison Square Garden.

The Janet Jackson concert scheduled for Tuesday, May 9 will go on as originally scheduled.

All tickets bought for the May 10 concert will be honored on May 8.

If you can't make it to the rescheduled date, don't worry - you can request a refund until Sunday, May 7 at 10:00 PM ET. After that time, tickets will automatically be transferred to the rescheduled show.

To get a refund for tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, visit your Ticketmaster account page. For refunds on tickets bought through the Madison Square Garden Box Office, call the Guest Relations Department at 212-465-6225.

For more information, visit www.msg.com