Jamie Foxx admits he 'couldn't walk' after mystery illness: 'I saw the tunnel. I didn't see the light'

In his first public speech since suffering a "medical complication" in April, actor Jamie Foxx addressed his difficult road to recovery, admitting he was immobilized for a time.

"I've been through something. I've been through some things. You know, it's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago. I couldn't actually walk," Foxx said on Monday, upon receiving the Vanguard Award at the Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements put on by The Critics Choice Association.

After becoming emotional, he took a moment to gather himself, then joked, "I'm not a clone. I'm not a clone. I know a lot of people was saying I was cloned out there. Boy, y'all ain't s---."

"It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It's different … I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy," he admitted. "'Cause it's tough … when it's almost over."

He continued with another joke, saying, "I saw the tunnel. I didn't see the light. It was hot in that tunnel … 'S---, am I going to the right place?'"

"I had to do a little stint in Chicago for some things to get things right. My sister and my daughter were so great in not letting anyone know what happened. And I can only say you need someone like that in your corner," he said of Deidra and Corinne. "No one knew where I was. No one knew what was going on. And I had to go to this facility so I could work out a little bit."

Foxx was rumored to be rehabbing in the Windy City.

" The Burial " star thanked friends and fans for their outpouring of support and prayers.

"The one thing that I have to get used to now is the ‘Lord, have mercy, Jesus,'" which is what he says people will utter when they see him in person. "I have a new respect for life, I have a new respect for my art," he continued. "Don't give up on your art."

Since emerging from his private recovery, Foxx has made some headlines for reasons other than his health. In August, he was accused of making an antisemitic statement for which he apologized.

Last month, he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2015. He has not commented on those allegations.

