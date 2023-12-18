Expand / Collapse search
James McCaffrey, 'Max Payne' and 'Rescue Me' star, dead at 65

By Lauryn Overhultz
Published 
Updated 3:51PM
Entertainment
FOX News
GettyImages-618237098-a.jpg article

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 25: James McCaffrey attends "Sam" New York premiere and launch party at Sunshine Cinema on October 25, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images)

James McCaffrey, the voice behind the "Max Payne" video games, has died at 65.

The "Rescue Me" actor died Sunday at his home in New York after battling cancer, his wife Rochelle Boström confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"I was lying next to him and holding his hand when he took his last breath, for which I will forever be grateful," she shared. "His passing is devastating to so many."

McCaffrey died of complications from multiple myeloma. According to the MD Anderson Cancer Center, it is a bone cancer that develops in plasma cells.

McCaffrey began his career with roles in "New York Undercover" and "Swift Justice." He went on to appear in "Viper," "Beautiful People," "As the World Turns" and "Revenge."

His best known role was Jimmy Keefe, a firefighter and 9/11 victim, in "Rescue Me." The comedy-drama aired on FX from 2004 until 2011.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates. Read more of this story from FOX News


 