James Earl Jones has Broadway theater named in his honor

His rich, bass voice is unmistakable. And now his accomplishments in the arts world being honored on the Great White Way.

The John Cort Theatre on the south side of 47th street will soon be known as the James Earl Jones Theatre.

It’s a homecoming of sorts. Long before Jones was the voice of Darry Vader or the Lion King’s Mufasa, Jones laid down New York theatre roots: the Cort was home to one of the very first plays Jones ever acted in, the 1958 production of ‘Sunrise at Campobello.’

"For me standing in this very building sixty-four years ago at the start of my Broadway career, it would have been inconceivable that my name would be on the building today," the 91-year-old actor said in a statement.

"Let my journey from then to now be an inspiration for all aspiring actors."

Currently, there is only one theatre on Broadway— The August Wilson— to have been named after a black artist.

This past summer, at the urging of the black theatre community led by Black Theatre United, all three of the major Broadway theatre owners— Jujamcyn, Nederlander, and Shubert— pledged to name at least one of their theatres after a black artist.

Robert Wankel, the CEO of the Shubert Organization, which owns the Cort, called the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony-award winner "an icon in the theatre community, the black community, and the American community."

"That James deserves to have his name immortalized on Broadway is without question," Wankel added.

Theatre fans in Times Square agreed.

"Oh yea most definitely," said one man in line at discount ticket provider TKTS. "Shine bright forever."

He added, "I think that’s long overdue."

An official dedication ceremony will take place once current renovations at the theatre are complete this summer.