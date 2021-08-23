Jacob Blake shooting: 1 year later

Monday, Aug. 23 marks one year since Jacob Blake was shot by a Kenosha police officer as officers tried to take him into custody in connection to a reported domestic incident. The shooting left Blake partially paralyzed and triggered several nights of protests.

On Monday, there will be a prayer walk as part of three days of events being called the "Kenosha Uptown Days of Healing." On Saturday, Aug. 21 community organizers gathered for a "Justice for Jacob Blake" rally.

Investigators say officers were responding to a domestic incident on Aug. 23, 2020, and say Blake was armed with a knife with a warrant for his arrest. Officers used a Taser and attempted to arrest Blake, but it’s when Blake opened the door to his vehicle and leaned inside that shots were fired at him. Blake’s family and supporters say Officer Sheskey used excessive force and should never have pulled the trigger. Blake survived but is now paralyzed.

Officer Rusten Sheskey, Jacob Blake

The shooting sparked outrage, along with days of protests and unrest. It also sparked conversations about race, equality and police brutality. Many drew comparisons to the police treatment of Kyle Rittenhouse, who was armed when he walked by authorities during a night of demonstrations. He’s accused of killing two protestors and injuring a third. He’s currently awaiting trial.

In January, Kenosha prosecutors announced no charges would be filed against Officer Sheskey or Blake. Sheskey returned to the job, while Blake’s family says they are exploring all legal options. For now, they want to see Sheskey off the police force.

Statement from Gov. Tony Evers

"One year ago today, Jacob Blake’s life was forever changed. While we are grateful Jacob survived his injuries, we also know Jacob, his kids, and his family have and will face challenges they never imagined having to endure. We also know the families and friends of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber are undoubtedly grieving and mourning the loss of these young men this week. Kathy and I are thinking of Jacob and his loved ones, as well as the families and friends of Joseph and Anthony today, and we ask Wisconsinites to join us in extending our prayers for peace and healing.



"This past year has been difficult, and especially for the Kenosha community as they have worked to come together to repair and rebuild. Wisconsin has taken important steps to increase transparency for use of force policies and incidents, limit the use of chokeholds, and require state-managed law enforcement agencies to update their use of force policies, but this is only the beginning. We must remain resolved in addressing the systemic racism and inequities Black Wisconsinites face every day and to continuing our work toward a just, equitable, and fair state."